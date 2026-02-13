Opinion
Such a peaceful election is rare in the country’s history
The people of the country had been hoping to witness a good election, as they had not seen a free and fair poll or been able to vote properly over the past 17 years. For that reason, there was strong public enthusiasm to cast votes.
A free and peaceful election has been held under the interim government. Such a peaceful election is rare in Bangladesh’s history. When the interim government announced that it would organise the election, our objective was to ensure a peaceful and credible election. That has been achieved.
The election was highly competitive. I therefore begin by congratulating the people of the country, the interim government, the Election Commission, the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, the administration and all others concerned. I also congratulate the political parties, as their responsible conduct made a peaceful vote possible.
Following the July mass uprising, the interim government assumed office in a difficult situation. Many at that time had claimed that the government would not hold an election. Later, it was said that even if an election were held, it would not be peaceful or acceptable. The fallen forces repeatedly issued threats. A neighbouring country initially adopted an unfavourable stance, though it later changed its diplomatic position.
In such circumstances, the government remained committed to holding a good election. Overall a positive environment had been created. I’m saying this excluding 2008, I believe this was one of the best elections in the country’s history. In 2008, the army was able to play a direct role in the election, as it was then included within the definition of law enforcement agencies.
Later however, amendments to the Representation of the People Order limited the army’s role. In the elections of 2014, 2018 and 2024, they were deployed under magistrates in support of the civil administration. This time, they were again allowed to perform their full role, which they carried out impartially.
Compared with the past three elections, the role of the police this time was vastly different. The administration also performed appropriately. If the law enforcement agencies and the administration continue to discharge their duties impartially, public confidence in them will be restored. A positive beginning has been made in that regard.
This election once again proves that good elections in Bangladesh are held under a neutral government. Of course, elections will not be conducted under a caretaker or interim government forever. Personally, I believe that until we develop the habit of holding good elections ourselves, a neutral government, under whatever name, remains necessary.
The new government faces many challenges. I would like to highlight three. First, unless ‘mega’ corruption is tackled, the new government will face serious difficulties. Second, extortion must be controlled. Extortion quickly makes any government unpopular. It also discourages investment. Without attracting foreign investment, employment opportunities cannot be created for young people.
And, the third issue is planning. We often undertake large-scale projects but fail to focus on solving smaller problems. For example, while major roads and bridges have been built, inland waterways have not been given adequate priority. Planning must therefore begin from the grassroots.
Finally, I would like to say that there is no longer any scope to take Bangladesh back to its old path. If we repeatedly face such mass uprisings, the country will fall back more than it progresses. In this regard, the ruling party must act responsibly, and we hope those who remain in the opposition will also play a proper role. Bangladesh must not be pushed backwards again. That is the bottom line.
* M Sakhawat Hossain is labour and shipping adviser to the interim government and a former clection commissioner.