Such a peaceful election is rare in the country’s history

The people of the country had been hoping to witness a good election, as they had not seen a free and fair poll or been able to vote properly over the past 17 years. For that reason, there was strong public enthusiasm to cast votes.

A free and peaceful election has been held under the interim government. Such a peaceful election is rare in Bangladesh’s history. When the interim government announced that it would organise the election, our objective was to ensure a peaceful and credible election. That has been achieved.

The election was highly competitive. I therefore begin by congratulating the people of the country, the interim government, the Election Commission, the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, the administration and all others concerned. I also congratulate the political parties, as their responsible conduct made a peaceful vote possible.