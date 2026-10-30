Russia's blockade of Ukraine is a threat to global food security — and Bangladesh should take note

In October, Ukraine risks running out of storage capacity. By November, more than 9 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and meal could remain outside available storage. A harvest capable of feeding millions could instead be left stranded. If farmers are unable to sell this season’s crop, they will have less cash for the next sowing season, reducing future production and compounding the crisis into next year.

That matters in a world where an estimated 645 million people already face hunger. Disruptions to maritime routes, energy markets, trade flows and humanitarian logistics do reverberate far beyond the immediate conflict zone as the concurrent crisis in the Middle East demonstrates. The most exposed countries and communities are the least able to absorb another shock to food prices and supplies.

Bangladesh is one of the countries that should be watching particularly closely. Wheat is this country’s second-most-consumed cereal, and Bangladesh relies on imports for more than 80 per cent of its wheat-based food needs.

That dependence leaves Bangladesh exposed to disruptions in major wheat-producing regions and to instability along global trade routes. It is not a theoretical risk. When the war disrupted supply starting four years ago, Bangladesh felt the consequences quickly through higher import costs and rising domestic prices for wheat and wheat-based foods. Inflation has remained high.