The canvas of a rebel: A review of Hasnat Abdul Hye’s Sultan

The history of art in the Indian subcontinent contains few figures as towering, yet resolutely solitary, as Sheikh Mohammad (SM) Sultan. He remains an artistic anomaly, a giant whose distinctive style possesses neither an antecedent nor a precedent. He occupies a space entirely his own. It was this singular genius that prompted the critic Ahmed Sofa to mount a vociferous, deeply emotional defence of the artist in his seminal essay, Banglar Chitro Otijjo: Sultaner Sadhona (The Tradition of Painting in Bengal: Sultan’s Endeavour), a testament to the sheer weight of Sultan’s presence in the cultural landscape.

Yet, as Hasnat Abdul Hye demonstrates in his remarkable biographical novel, Sultan, it was not merely the artist’s canvas that forged his legendary status; it was his fiercely unconventional lifestyle. Published by The University Press Limited in 1991 while Sultan was still alive, the novel confronts a gargantuan task. Much of Sultan’s early life, much like his pre-1976 solo exhibition paintings, had been shrouded in oblivion. Hasnat Abdul Hye steps into this vacuum, not merely as a biographer, but as a novelist navigating the delicate boundary between fact and fiction.