A society that overlooks late bloomers

Throughout my school, college years, I was often a mediocre or below-average student, a back bencher, as often said. The challenges of being in that position are constant and exhausting. Many who fall into this category have, at some point, considered dropping out due to feelings of isolation and fear of rejection.

We’re reminded of the powerful story in the Bollywood film Taare Zameen Par, where Ishaan, a child struggling with academic failure and parental pressure, blossoms when given personalised care and attention. Sadly, in our education system, the spotlight is often on those who need it the least, while those who truly require support are left in the shadows.

If you are a low achiever in your SSC or HSC or even failed, do not give up. The journey is not certainly easy for a late bloomer in this society. This is an unlikely place for you. Your talents may go unrecognised and unnurtured, you may not get a supportive environment. But again, do not give up, dismiss the toxic public opinions and keep up with your creativity and passion.

To the parents, if your child is an average achiever or below average or even failed, maybe she/he is a late bloomer. He/she is still struggling to find his/her way in the school or college. Do not judge them and do not let them feel down. Just let them pass the early stages.

* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development worker.