Workers could be sent to new countries within 3 years

Since the beginning, Bangladesh’s labour force in the Middle East has largely relied on unskilled workers. But with rapid technological advancement, the demand for unskilled labour is falling fast. A certain level of skill is now required even for jobs in loading and unloading or construction sector.

We are working to build skills for the Middle East-bound workers, while also trying to send skilled workers to Japan, South Korea and Europe.

If progress continues, more than 100,000 workers could be sent to Japan over the next five years. One major challenge is that the government does not conduct official labour market research. Bangladeshi missions abroad also have done little in this regard.