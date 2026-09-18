Senior citizens: The people who build the nation must not disappear

In Bangladesh, the National Policy on Older Persons 2013 recognises people aged 60 years and above as older persons, while the government subsequently recognised them as Senior Citizens. According to UNFPA, people aged 60 and above represented 9.3 per cent of Bangladesh's population in 2022. With a national population of about 169.8 million, this means roughly 15.8 million people were already in this age group.

The number will continue to rise as people live longer and fertility declines.

This changing demographic reality requires a fundamental change in the way Bangladesh thinks about ageing. The issue is no longer simply how to support a small number of elderly people. It is how to ensure that millions of citizens who may spend a substantial part of their lives after retirement can live with dignity, independence, security and purpose.

Bangladesh does have policies and programmes for older people. The National Policy on Older Persons exists, the Parents Maintenance Act was enacted in 2013, and the government operates the Old Age Allowance programme. These are important steps. But policies and allowances alone cannot guarantee dignified ageing.