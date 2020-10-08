Rape is not a problem of ethics

Very few countries, even today, consider rape during war to be a punishable crime. It is just recorded as collateral of victory and defeat in the pages of history.

Many have an anger within them about rape. They are angry at the increase in incidents of rape. They want the rapists to be tried. There have been many such 'exemplary' trials. The 'Delwar gang' may be tried too one day. But such trials mean nothing more than imprisoning a couple of men or hanging one or two of them. But is rape only a physical matter? Is there any anger against the family, education and economic persuasions that usher in rape? We do not have the nerve to look at the root of the problem.

And so for the time being, there is hardly any possibility of rape coming to a halt. Some rapists will be caught speedily, some more delayed. Some will not be caught at all. And we will not ever be able to even imagine catching the politics of rape.