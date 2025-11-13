A culture of accountability is a precondition for both literature and politics to flourish

These were not instances of the government limiting freedom of expression but they were, in my view, and that of some other progressives like me, such as Noam Chomsky, limitations by unaccountable parties on the free expression of ideas.

But such limitations have subsequently been eclipsed by what has been starkly obvious since October 7, 2023. People in media and in other quarters in the West have lost their jobs or have been sidelined and students arrested or deported after expressing views sympathetic to Palestinians. We know this not from mainstream or legacy media but from the new force on the political stage, the internet and social media.

This abridgement of free expression has now been augmented by efforts from government institutions but it began and continues with curtailment from outside the machinery of state, principally from corporations. Again, these are institutions that are not accountable to the public, which, as polling shows, now largely supports the Palestinian people, but are accountable only to the parties that hold the purse-strings.

The reluctance of people to speak freely in Bangladesh, even with Hasina’s departure, evidences the extent of the social and corporate constraints on society, and this government has done little to weaken those constraints. In some respects, it has made things worse.

When the signing of the July Charter was announced with much fanfare, an obligatory photograph of the signatories was published. What was striking about it was that of the forty-seven or so people in the frame, only one was a women. Just one.

Earlier in the year, when Shireen Huq, the head of the Women’s Commission came under attack in public, did the Chief Adviser leap to a full-throated defense of the woman appointed by his government? Not in the least. Instead, Professor Yunus stayed silent and, in fact, from the beginning, the Consensus Commission did not even consider the recommendations of the Women’s Commission.

Did Ali Riaz even give damn about the Women’s Commission, or its recommendations? Does he give a damn about women? They say a picture is worth a thousand words. When I reflect on the picture of 47 signatories with just one woman, I think of three words: sexism and misogyny.

By staying silent, the Chief Adviser encourages Bangladeshi society to remain silent. He and his administration have been complicit in continuing and cultivating the culture of silence. He did indeed lead by example. It just wasn’t a very good example.