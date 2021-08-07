Run trials, not media trials

Many things have come to light from what happened recently and what hasn’t been revealed has turned into rumours. Gossip has been spreading. Pori Moni is the lone familiar face among those who have been arrested recently. She starred in several films and drew controversy for various reasons. We have no knowledge on whether anyone knows the 'models' among the arrestees but we don’t know them. They can’t be confused with Pori Moni.
An actor or actress has to work so hard to reach the peak of the popularity. Pori Moni hardly did so. She got acquainted with powerful individuals of the society for various reasons. As a result, she grew a confidence that she is immune to the law. That’s why she took the names of high officials and also sought justice from prime minister. The media picked up her issue. People saw liquors stashed in her apartment. Since alcohol is banned under existing laws, how this was in her house is a question.
It is easy to assassin a woman’s character in our society. A still image is enough to humiliate a woman. Today’s electronic media shows adequate interest to broadcast such news. And this runs a trial against these women. There are several laws related to it. In some cases, there is no law at all. Existing laws are not followed at all the times. If the issue was not propagated in such way and legal proceedings were followed, the apparent loss of Pori Moni dignity and that of others, would not happen. It would have been proper to reveal what could be proven trough trial, argument and legal proceedings. If the law is enforced properly, this can protect us from such many incidents.
