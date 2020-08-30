Rush Mela, an intangible cultural heritage

Holy baths, the ceremony of worship and drama are highlights of the tourist attraction in the Sundarbans during Rush Mela. However, tourists are not able to always enjoy the full festival due to the limited schedules of the luxury cruises. Tourists want an extended schedule and also a travel route to go to the villages of the ethnic community and witness their lifestyle.

Tourists are impressed with the security arrangements of the local community since the festival goes on for whole night. During the night, kirton (religious folk songs), render tales about the Hindu gods and goddess (Radha and Krishna) and Muslim legendary figures Gazi and Kalu. At the Rush Mela there is a unique solidarity between Hindu and Muslim worshippers since the Gazi and Kalu are revered equally as Radha and Krishna. The kirton mainly tells how the gods and goddess save the Sundarbans from any threat which is very important for safeguarding the livelihood of Sundarbans community.