The vaccine struggle says a lot about the world we live in

As an occupying power, Israel has a legal obligation under Article 56 of the fourth Geneva Convention to secure and provide healthcare to the occupied people and this holds true particularly during an ever-evolving global pandemic. At the same time, the report also mentioned, citing two Palestinian health officials that the Israeli authorities outright refused the request of the WHO to provide 10,000 doses of vaccine for health workers in the occupied territories, with Palestinian prisoners also being denied the doses, intentionally. The disparity in distribution is extremely saddening and its effects are seen all over the world.

There seems to be an absence of any concrete international policy to vaccinate people in the developing world or the zones of conflict. Unfortunately, countries like Canada have managed to acquire more vaccine doses per capita, whereas some nations are floundering and stumbling to even vaccinate a portion of their population. Such disproportionate nature of vaccine distribution in the developing world compared to the developed world certainly brings into question the credibility of the powerful nations as leaders and viable peacemakers of the world. The wealthy nations have not lived up to the expectations and their responsibility of ensuring the vaccine is also available for the developing world and can be afforded.

COVID vaccine disparities can be noticed also inside countries like the United States. A report by NBC news on the 4 December 2020 stated –“the Black and Latino people, who have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19, remains high as elected leaders and public health professionals work to prioritise its distribution. Fueled by a dark history of medical experimentation and unequal access to care, people in Black and Latino communities struggling with high Covid-19 rates are among those least likely to get vaccinated, health advocates say. Overcoming systemic racism and the collective trauma associated with it will be paramount as officials rush to distribute vaccines to hard-hit communities, they warn.” This certainly exposes the weak foundations of our modern world where factors such as race and ethnicity also determine whether you will be vaccinated or not.

Now to be fair, I certainly do not underestimate all the efforts put forward by the international community or, should I say, the effort put forward by the people. The health workers have fought literally on the frontline of this ‘war’ and scientists have worked day and night in developing a vaccine. However, it is important for us to keep in mind that the world has progressed a lot in terms of technology and some say we have become more “civilized” than we were maybe 2, 3, or 4 centuries back. Well, if that’s true then this crisis could have been averted or at least supressed and controlled in much more regulated fashion.

High income inequality, disparity in vaccine distribution, lack of unity in the effort to curb this outbreak, all seem to expose the loopholes created by this economic and social order in the twenty-first century and proves it has actually worn out and needs some sort of reformation or maybe a replacement. The COVID vaccine struggle is a clear reflection of all these existing difficulties. As we have entered 2021, we must keep this in mind and move forward. With such a system governing and dictating the world, we can neither fight the existing problems nor dream of building a utopia on earth.

Shah Radifat Islam is a student of Grade XI, Scholastica School, Dhaka.