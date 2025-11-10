Opinion: Zonayed Saki
Elections will be at risk without a minimum level of unity
The government had sought joint guidelines from political parties within seven days regarding the implementation of the July Charter. The deadline ends today, Monday, but no consensus has been reached. Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon, shares his opinion on the emerging situation.
After the mass uprising, there was a strong desire to reconstruct the nation and the state. The consensus commission was formed to advance this aspiration. The July Charter was drafted through the consensus of political parties as an attempt to outline the future of Bangladesh.
However, although there were notes of dissent from the parties on the July Charter, these were excluded from the draft for its implementation. As a result, political complexities and crises have emerged.
The parties that submitted notes of dissent on various reform proposals are now facing uncertainty regarding their stance in the July Charter. It was not the right decision to discard the notes of dissent. At one point, the government asked the parties to discuss among themselves and come to a united decision.
However, the consensus commission is no longer active, and the government has taken no initiative. So, who will facilitate the process? Even though nine parties, including the Ganatantra Mancha, initiated discussions, it has not been possible due to the lack of a facilitator.
If the government makes any decision regarding the implementation of the charter, it must take the July charter into consideration. No situation should be created that would obstruct reforms, justice, or elections. If that happens, chaos will emerge in politics as well as in social life. The fallen fascists and their local patrons would then take advantage of such a situation. Therefore, all parties must act responsibly.
Without minimum national unity on reforms, the political crisis cannot be resolved. The government must take this into consideration. If the government takes biased decisions, it will disrupt the consensus. Holding a national election is essential; there is no alternative. If the government behaves in a partisan manner and fails to establish a minimum national unity, concerns and apprehensions regarding the election will arise.
