Is security ensured through gun licences?

Against the backdrop of the unfortunate attempted assassination of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi last week and the overall deterioration of law and order, the interim government has decided to issue firearm licences to important political leaders, potential candidates in the upcoming election, and leaders of the July movement for their personal security.

A related policy guideline was also published on 15 December. At a time when citizens, with the national parliamentary election approaching, are expecting a fearless, violence-free, and festive electoral environment—and when demands are being raised to curb the use of all kinds of weapons, both legal and illegal—what will this decision actually achieve?

As a responsibility of the state, efforts to ensure citizens’ security are undoubtedly important. But the question is: will this decision ensure security, or will it institutionalise the risk of insecurity?

In my view, this decision is not only flawed in principle but may also bring dangerous consequences for society, politics, and the state in the long run.