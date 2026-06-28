Bangladesh’s education system: A legacy of failing our people

Twelve years of schooling in Bangladesh is equivalent to seven years of schooling internationally. It is sad and disappointing that we send our children to school with hope. Yet, in reality, they are experiencing a significant loss of learning.

Bangladesh has a very progressive constitutional and policy framework for education. Yet such a loss of learning years reflects a critical gap that remains between the commitments, legal standing, and practice. While policies and frameworks repeatedly promise equity, inclusion, and quality learning, the system in practice continues to reproduce quantity rather than quality, social inequality, class division, and unequal futures. Let’s take a deeper look to understand what exists on paper and where we stand in real practice.

The contradiction begins with the Constitution itself. Article 17 commits the state to establishing a “uniform, mass-oriented and universal” education system, extending free and compulsory education, and eliminating illiteracy. However, education is framed under the Fundamental Principles of State Policy rather than as an enforceable fundamental right. As a result, although the Constitution establishes education as a core state obligation and social necessity, citizens have limited scope to hold the state legally accountable for failing to ensure equitable, high-quality education.

Besides, Article 19 guarantees equality of opportunity and obligates the state to reduce social and economic disparities. Building on these constitutional principles, it took us eighteen years after the adoption of the Constitution to introduce the Primary Education (Compulsory) Act of 1990.

Around twenty years later, the National Education Policy 2010 was introduced with the vision of ensuring education for all, regardless of race, culture, ideology, or disability. It also aimed to develop skilled, knowledgeable human resources capable of meeting future global challenges. However, the reality is still different for many of these promises. We still have a long way to go, and the important question remains: Are we truly moving in the right direction?