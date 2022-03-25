US-BD partnership dialogue: New realities and expectations

As both parties have their priorities set for the meeting, the dialogue would clear up the temporary cloud between the states. Apart from the US cooperation on improving democracy and human rights, Bangladesh will look for the way-outs to the sanctions being lifted. As these are not ‘one-sitting’ issues to be resolved, this five-stage dialogue would be beneficial in finding fruitful solutions in this regard.

As of today, most of the US investment is highly concentrated in Bangladesh’s energy sector. Bangladesh is expecting US investment in other sectors especially in the ICT sector. This meeting is the best platform to discuss and devise ways to diversify US trade and investment with Bangladesh.

Also, Bangladesh should emphasise political relations and greater cooperation in combating transnational crimes. Apart from aforementioned expectations, Bangladesh may seek assistance from the US not only for supporting the 1.2 million stranded Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh but also for their safe and dignified return to Myanmar. And last but not least, Bangladesh will expect the US to clarify its position on the Indo-Pacific strategy considering the intensified geopolitics of the region.

The multi-faced nature of relationship with multilateral cooperation should not be undermined by any single issue like the RAB sanctions. Due to the great power rivalries, qualitative shift in the US foreign policy, and US objectives in the region, the issues have become pressing yet time-consuming which is acknowledged by both parties. As a result, there will be no joint statement this year to keep the possibilities open for further discussion.

If the air has been somewhat heavy, it should be cleared through this dialogue. Considering the commercial noteworthiness and geostrategic importance of Bangladesh, the US should redesign its strategic posture in South Asia for more proactive engagement with Bangladesh. The US should not view Dhaka through the prism of New Delhi. Bangladesh’s image is not the same anymore after fifty years of its birth. Standing at the crucial juncture of the golden jubilee of their ties, Bangladesh should be considered based on its merit. So, it is time for both countries to take relations to a new height and transform this into strategic partnership by clearing the clouds and addressing mutual interests.

* Hussain Shazzad is strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst and is currently working as a consultant to BEDO, a Bangladeshi NGO