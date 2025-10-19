Bibliotherapy: Healing the mind through books

The word bibliotherapy originates from two Greek words—biblio meaning `book,' and therapeia meaning 'treatment.' Simply put, bibliotherapy is a psychological treatment method where reading books helps individuals find emotional balance, inner peace, and self-awareness.

It is not merely the act of reading stories or novels, but the therapeutic selection of books that resonate with a reader’s mental and emotional state, leading to positive changes in thought and behaviour.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), bibliotherapy is "the use of selected reading materials as therapeutic adjutants in medicine and psychiatry, or more broadly, guidance in the solution of personal problems through directed reading."

As the great essayist Samuel Johnson once said, `A writer only begins a book; a reader finishes it.'