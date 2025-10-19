Opinion
Bibliotherapy: Healing the mind through books
From wounded soldiers to modern readers — how books became a unique medicine for mental well-being
Mental well-being is as vital to human life as physical health. In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness have become unavoidable realities. In this context, bibliotherapy—the art of healing through reading—has re-emerged as an ancient yet modern concept gaining global recognition.
What is bibliotherapy?
The word bibliotherapy originates from two Greek words—biblio meaning `book,' and therapeia meaning 'treatment.' Simply put, bibliotherapy is a psychological treatment method where reading books helps individuals find emotional balance, inner peace, and self-awareness.
It is not merely the act of reading stories or novels, but the therapeutic selection of books that resonate with a reader’s mental and emotional state, leading to positive changes in thought and behaviour.
According to the American Library Association (ALA), bibliotherapy is "the use of selected reading materials as therapeutic adjutants in medicine and psychiatry, or more broadly, guidance in the solution of personal problems through directed reading."
As the great essayist Samuel Johnson once said, `A writer only begins a book; a reader finishes it.'
Bibliotherapy is not just a cure for the mind—it is a way of rediscovering life itself. A good book can illuminate the soul in ways that no medicine or counseling ever could.
The history of bibliotherapy
The roots of bibliotherapy stretch far back into history. In ancient Greece, an inscription above the library of Thebes read: `Healing place for the soul.' Similarly, the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II had inscribed over his library entrance: `The house of healing for the soul.'
These ancient messages show that humanity has long regarded books as a form of mental and spiritual medicine.
The modern term bibliotherapy was first used in 1916 by Samuel McChord Crothers, an American clergyman and essayist, in his essay `A Literary Clinic' published in The Atlantic Monthly.
Later, in 1941, Dorland’s Medical Dictionary officially recognized bibliotherapy as part of mental health treatment. By the mid-20th century, it evolved into a structured psychological and social therapeutic practice.
Bibliotherapy after World War II
The horrors of the Second World War shattered not only bodies but also minds. Thousands of wounded and traumatized soldiers were admitted to hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Many suffered from depression, guilt, fear, and what we now know as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
During this period, hospitals across Europe and America began establishing hospital libraries. Trained librarians and psychologists carefully selected books to soothe soldiers' minds. Stories, autobiographies, travelogues, poetry, and scriptures were prescribed to inspire hope and healing.
In the mid-1940s, the US Veterans Administration hospitals formally introduced `bibliotherapy programs.' Librarians assessed each patient's emotional state and recommended specific books.
For instance, soldiers struggling with fear were given stories of courage and resilience; those grieving family loss received books centered on compassion and human connection.
The outcomes were remarkable—many soldiers regained hope and began envisioning a new life. The success of these programs helped bibliotherapy gain recognition as an effective component of mental health care.
Types of bibliotherapy
Bibliotherapy is generally practiced in two major forms:
1. Clinical bibliotherapy:
Conducted under the supervision of psychologists or therapists. Books are prescribed based on a patient's emotional condition, and their reactions are later discussed in therapy sessions.
It is effective for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, or behavioral issues.
2. Developmental or self-help bibliotherapy:
Here, readers independently choose books that inspire or uplift them—such as biographies, motivational writings, or spiritual literature—to enhance personal growth and emotional well-being.
Why bibliotherapy matters for mental health
The human mind is complex, and no two emotional experiences are alike. Yet, through stories, poems, and characters, readers find a reflection of their own struggles—this is the essence of bibliotherapy’s magic.
1. It fosters empathy:
Readers identify with characters who share their emotions. This reduces loneliness and helps them view their problems from new perspectives.
2. It encourages emotional expression:
For those unable to voice their pain, reading characters who do brings psychological relief and release.
3. It promotes self-awareness:
Books encourage reflection, helping readers understand their thoughts and behaviors, restoring emotional balance.
4. It reduces stress:
Studies show that regular reading can lower stress levels by up to 60%, calming the mind, heart rate, and reducing tension hormones.
5. It builds confidence and hope:
Inspirational stories instill optimism, self-belief, and the courage to face life's challenges.
The revival of bibliotherapy and its relevance in Bangladesh
In the 21st century, mental health awareness has grown significantly. Western countries have adopted national bibliotherapy programmes such as `Reading for Well-being' and `Books on Prescription.'
For example, the UK’s 'Reading Well' initiative, launched in 2013, allows doctors to prescribe specific books to patients as part of mental health care.
In Bangladesh, mental health disorders are increasing rapidly. According to WHO and the National Mental Health Survey, about 18.7% of adults suffer from some form of mental illness. Yet, the number of psychiatrists remains alarmingly low.
In this scenario, bibliotherapy could serve as a cost-effective and humane solution. Schools, colleges, universities, and public libraries could establish `Reading Therapy Corners' to nurture positive reading habits among youth. Librarians, with proper training, can recommend books based on readers’ emotional states.
Power of a good book
Bibliotherapy is not magic, it is a gentle awakening of the human soul’s inner strength. Books are humanity’s most trusted companions; they not only enlighten the intellect but also soothe the heart.
Just as the war-torn soldiers of the 1940s rediscovered hope through reading, today’s lonely or anxious minds can also find healing in the pages of a good book.
In an age overwhelmed by information, stress, and haste, reading is not merely a pastime, it is a form of therapy. Bibliotherapy teaches us that sometimes, a single good book can be the most powerful medicine of all.
*Sardar Abdul Matin is a senior librarian at Prothom Alo.