Opinion
Emotional Intelligence: A missing component in Bangladesh's development framework
Bangladesh has made significant strides in various developmental indicators over the last two decades—economic growth, digital inclusion, and access to education being among the most notable. Yet, amid the emphasis on cognitive progress and infrastructural development, there remains a largely unaddressed but crucial gap in our national discourse: emotional intelligence, especially among our adolescents.
This writing is based on a study titled “Emotional Intelligence: A Regional Study Based on Rural and Urban Adolescents of Bangladesh”, with a focus on understanding how emotional intelligence varies across socio-economic classes, gender, academic performance, and family structure. The findings indicate that emotional development is being overlooked—both at the family level and in institutional systems—which may have long-term implications for Bangladesh’s broader developmental goals.
This study has been conducted using both primary and secondary sources of information. The process involved several distinct stages: preparation of the questionnaire and sampling framework, recruitment and training of field investigators, field-level data collection, compilation and analysis of the data, and final report writing.
A Multistage Stratified Random Sampling Technique was adopted to ensure balanced representation. The sample consisted of 120 adolescents, equally divided between male and female, drawn from 12 schools across three regions: Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, and Jamalpur district. Five schools each were selected from DNCC and DSCC, while two schools were covered from Jamalpur. Ten students were randomly chosen from each school.
The respondents were grouped into five income categories, ranging from households earning below BDT 10,000 per month to those earning above BDT 60,000, to capture variations in socio-economic background. Data were collected through one-to-one interactions to maintain confidentiality. The questionnaire consisted of 37 questions, segmented into three parts: academic activities and performance, socio-economic profile (including parental occupation, education, and marital status), and emotional intelligence assessment.
The emotional intelligence segment was based on the TEIQue–SF (Trait Emotional Intelligence Questionnaire–Short Form) framework, using a six-point Likert scale ranging from “Strongly Disagree” to “Strongly Agree.” Scores were computed from the mean of ten EI-related responses, producing a scale of 1 to 6, where a score below 4 indicates emotional intelligence below the level required for healthy functioning in personal, social, and professional life.
Two trained field investigators covered the DNCC and Jamalpur areas, while the DSCC sample was collected by the researcher. The training emphasized not only data collection techniques but also sensitivity in approaching adolescent respondents. The compiled data was analyzed to explore the relationship between emotional intelligence and factors such as academic performance, socio-economic status, and family circumstances.
Understanding Emotional Intelligence
Emotional Intelligence (EI), simply defined, is the ability to perceive, regulate, and express emotions appropriately and effectively, both within oneself and in interaction with others. It includes self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, motivation, and social adaptability.
Unlike cognitive intelligence (IQ), which remains a focal point in our educational and societal structures, EI is not systematically nurtured—yet it is foundational to interpersonal functioning, mental health, decision-making, and leadership. An emotionally intelligent person is not only better equipped to cope with stress and build healthy relationships, but is also more capable of engaging meaningfully with society.
Key findings
As mentioned above, the research was based on data collected from 120 adolescents from three regions: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and Jamalpur District. Using a structured questionnaire and a 6-point Likert scale, emotional intelligence was assessed across ten behavioral indicators. The results revealed the following patterns:
1. Low national average
The overall average emotional intelligence score among respondents was 3.48 out of 6—well below the global emotional health benchmark (4.8–5.2). This reflects a general deficiency in emotional development during the critical adolescent years.
2. Income and EI: A complex relationship
Contrary to popular assumptions, higher income did not guarantee higher emotional intelligence. While moderate-income female students scored the highest (4.10), low-income males scored the lowest (2.67). Interestingly, students from high-income families often showed lower emotional intelligence when parental presence was lacking due to work or separation.
3. Gender-based trends
Male students outperformed in areas like stress management, interpersonal efficiency, and deadline adherence, while female students excelled in empathy, emotional expression, and life satisfaction. The average gender gap in EI scores, however, was minimal: 3.59 for males vs. 3.52 for females.
4. Academic achievement and emotional disconnect
Students with high academic performance frequently displayed weaker emotional resilience and adaptability, indicating a narrow focus on grades that neglects emotional maturity.
5. The role of family
The most consistent trend across the data was that parental presence and emotional availability had the strongest correlation with high emotional intelligence. Adolescents in households marked by neglect, absence, or conflict showed marked deficiencies in emotional awareness, motivation, and empathy.
Mass awareness campaigns and digital platforms can normalise emotional conversations, particularly among adolescent boys who are socially conditioned to suppress vulnerability
Why this matters for national development
While emotional intelligence is often treated as a soft skill or personal trait, the data clearly show that its implications are far-reaching and structural. Emotional intelligence, or the lack thereof, intersects with education, mental health, gender equity, social harmony, and ultimately, economic productivity.
1. In education
Emotionally intelligent students are more adaptable, engaged, and less likely to drop out. Integrating social-emotional learning (SEL) into the curriculum can lead to improved academic outcomes and reduce stress and anxiety among students.
2. In the workforce
Employers now place increasing value on soft skills—teamwork, communication, conflict resolution—all of which are grounded in EI. As Bangladesh moves towards knowledge-based industries and service economies, our human capital must be emotionally competent to remain competitive.
3. Mental health and social stability
Low EI is strongly linked to rising adolescent mental health issues. Emotional education can act as both prevention and early intervention—especially important in a context where mental health infrastructure remains underdeveloped. Furthermore, civic violence, gender-based aggression, and digital hostility all have roots in emotional dysfunction.
4. Gender empowerment
Encouraging boys to express vulnerability and teaching girls stress management can dismantle deep-rooted gender norms that restrict emotional growth and, by extension, personal freedom.
Steps toward emotional empowerment
To address these gaps, targeted and sustained interventions are necessary:
Curricular integration
Social-emotional education should be a formal component of the national curriculum. Activities such as journaling, group projects, storytelling, and guided emotional reflection can be introduced across education levels.
Parental and teacher training
Parents and teachers must be educated on the importance of emotional modeling. Emotional presence matters more than financial provision when it comes to long-term development. Training workshops can help caregivers become emotionally intelligent role models.
Policy-level recognition
National education and youth development policies should explicitly address emotional intelligence as a developmental goal. This means allocating budget, setting measurable indicators, and mainstreaming emotional health in school assessments and extracurricular planning.
Community and media engagement
Mass awareness campaigns and digital platforms can normalise emotional conversations, particularly among adolescent boys who are socially conditioned to suppress vulnerability.
Final reflection
We often speak of building a smart Bangladesh. But what does smartness entail, if not the ability to understand oneself and others, to collaborate despite differences, and to lead with compassion and resilience?
Emotional intelligence is not an optional skill—it is a core capability for sustainable national progress. By investing in EI today, we are not only supporting the personal growth of our youth but also laying the groundwork for a healthier, more harmonious, and inclusive society.
A Bangladesh that educates both the mind and the heart will not only grow—but thrive.
* Rifat Alam is currently working as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Elite Automart.