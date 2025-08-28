Emotional Intelligence: A missing component in Bangladesh's development framework

This study has been conducted using both primary and secondary sources of information. The process involved several distinct stages: preparation of the questionnaire and sampling framework, recruitment and training of field investigators, field-level data collection, compilation and analysis of the data, and final report writing.

A Multistage Stratified Random Sampling Technique was adopted to ensure balanced representation. The sample consisted of 120 adolescents, equally divided between male and female, drawn from 12 schools across three regions: Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, and Jamalpur district. Five schools each were selected from DNCC and DSCC, while two schools were covered from Jamalpur. Ten students were randomly chosen from each school.

The respondents were grouped into five income categories, ranging from households earning below BDT 10,000 per month to those earning above BDT 60,000, to capture variations in socio-economic background. Data were collected through one-to-one interactions to maintain confidentiality. The questionnaire consisted of 37 questions, segmented into three parts: academic activities and performance, socio-economic profile (including parental occupation, education, and marital status), and emotional intelligence assessment.