We need Bangladesh Studies more than ever

My own experience of trying to study the 1974 famine was one of censorship and veiled threats. Nobody wanted to talk about the famine, although or because it was one of the darkest and most unexplored moments in the country’s history.

For scholars planning to return to Bangladesh with their freshly-minted world-class PhDs, many key moments in Bangladesh’s history and critical questions about its political and economic present remained verboten. Why invest in the long training needed to produce rigorous, excellent research when it might mean you can never go home?

The losses to Bangladesh of independent world-class excellence in Bangladesh studies are many and profound. One is that we lack a reasonable range of thoroughly researched, properly theorized and factually-based analyses that can be returned to in the face of chronic partisan politicization.

Until 2024, we were forced to treat Sheikh Mujib as a god-like figure of political perfection. We are already seeing how in the post-uprising era, the opposite is now being forced upon us, with efforts to undermine the significance of Sheikh Mujib’s leadership in the national liberation struggle. Where will the serious, balanced analysis come from?

It is not that independent historical, political or economic analysis is some permanent and immoveable truth, but that we lack a sufficient body of critical rigorous sources on which to draw during such heated national debates. I was reflecting on this when listening to Mahfuj Alam last Friday.