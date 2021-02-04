Watching Myanmar coup from England: An exile’s dilemma

Over my first cup of coffee, I was processing the news of this un-expected turn of events in the Burmese politics on the ground. Only 5 years ago, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was emphatic when he answered a Burmese reporter’s question, “General, now that the (military-backed) Union Solidarity and Development Party was defeated by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD in a landslide win, will you intervene to reverse this with a coup?” “Not even thinkable,” shot back the Commander-in-Chief.

What changed this time?

As the NLD’s election win was expected as Aung San Suu Kyi remained – and remains – the most popular politician with the firmest grip on the electorate. While she fell from grace in the global public opinion because of her progressively strident defence and denial of Myanmar’s genocidal persecution of Rohingya Muslims, her public support had only grown stronger among the overwhelming majority of Burmese voters at home and Burmese diaspora globally.

Some of us Burmese knew that her categorical denial of Rohingya genocide – and in effect – in defence of Myanmar as a state party to the Genocide Convention in the Gambia vs Myanmar case at the International Court of Justice – was in part genuine and in part an act of political calculation. It was a performative act designed to impress upon Myanmar military leaders that as the daughter of the Father of the Armed Forces, she would stand up for them – even at the clear risk of squandering her own moral stature in the world. “The world may crucify me, but as Aung San’s daughter, I am going to stand with my father’s (foster) sons in the country’s hours of need.” As a nationalist, Suu Kyi closed ranks with the murderous military leaders.

The problem is the Burmese military leadership has never trusted her intention or bought into her offer of “genuine affection” for the solders whom she openly called “my father’s sons”. The military has institutionalised the view that however sweet her words may be Suu Kyi’s intention is to dislodge them from power. On her part she contributed to this pervasive view among the military, particular those in the commanding positions.