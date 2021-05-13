What refugees are thinking about their future

Many Rohingya people have lost hope about going back to Myanmar as they are well aware of Myanmar military junta and the country’s treatment towards them very well. In their memory, the atrocities and persecution by their state that they encountered for years and especially in 2017 are still alive. They are pretty sure that Myanmar is not likely to welcome them with their rights as the military junta again takes over the country. If their lands, houses and rights are not given back, they think it is safer to stay in the camps in Bangladesh than to live in the camps in Myanmar. Because, to them, Myanmar is the notorious exploiter and abuser who cannot be trusted for protection and Bangladesh is like a protector and it has always been.

Most refugees are uncertain about their future. They often helplessly say God knows what will happen to us. As the solution to their crisis lies in Myanmar but, as a state, Myanmar is politically getting more chaotic. With the current political situation in place, as more people are now fleeing Myanmar, Rohingyas’ hopes to go back home are turning bleaker and uncertainty is mounting in their minds. However they all want to go back if their rights are met, lands are given back and protection ensured. “We do not want to live here anymore, we want to go back if our houses and lands are given back to us but God knows what will happen”

Most of the Rohingya people had vast land property in Myanmar where they cultivated crops, animals and fish. In terms of livelihood and natural resources, life was easy there in Myanmar. But the way modern states increasingly try to make the life of its citizens progressive, easy and comfortable, Rohingya people did not get such facilities from Myanmar. On the contrary, they were systematically deprived, oppressed and persecuted. And sometimes, being nostalgic, they share how they lived in Myanmar and how destitute they have been here.

Naturally, human beings have adaptability. They get used to whatever situations they live in. Such has been true for Rohingya people in the camps. If anyone from outside goes to visit camps and see their lifestyle in the camps, one can easily perceive how miserably they live. As they continue to live in the camps, people are growing, families are extending. Consequently they need more place to build homes but the places are quite limited and commercialised as well. On top of that, some sort of hostility is growing between Rohingya and the host communities in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

Nobody chooses to be a refugee unless they are forced to be so. It is what people of the world should understand. We should be empathetic – meaning we should be sensitive and understanding about the emotions and the suffering the refugees are going through.

* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a protection worker and researcher. He can be reached at [email protected]