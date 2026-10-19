Confessions of an accidental writer

She once gave me an article she had written about Marichjhapi (a place in the West Bengal region of the Sundarbans, India) so that I could understand the nature of her work. I had never heard the name of the place before. It took me weeks of reading and re-reading to make sense of it, but I failed miserably to understand the complex text—and I gave up reading such dense academic papers for many years! During those days Annu pushed me join the British Council for English learning courses, she also bore half of the course fees. She was probably a bit annoyed at me telling her that her text was difficult as she always strove to write in simple language. Learning English in British council was fun and a real confidence booster. After that stint, I was able to read Annu’s anthropological texts a little more easily. She used to encourage me a lot and made me promise that I would one day write my autobiography.

Annu linked me to Therese Blanchet, an anthropologist who lived in Bangladesh for 40 years studying rural women. Her unique perspective on Bangladeshi society was another revelation for me. I worked with her for on two different topics one is on “Arsenic contamination” for Grameen Bank and other was on “child sexual abuse” for the national policy making initiative for UNICEF. Blanchet was from a Canadian French background and spoke Bangla.

She proudly told me things related to her Quebecois identity. Her office cook, Sudarsan Da, also introduced me to the world of Bengali gastronomy. Coming from a background where we mostly ate beef, his incredible fish and vegetable dishes completely won me over! And his “dal” wow! Yum. Later on, I introduced a fish-and-vegetable-eating habit in my family despite the many fights we had. Now my wife manages to cook Bengali dishes very well.

Simultaneously, I worked as a research assistant for Victoria Redclift from the LSE, during her PhD studies on the Biharis. I also worked for Misha Hussain, who worked as a consultant for the BBC and the World Bank. Misha taught me how to transcribe and translate audio recordings, which later on helped me immensely when I went on to work for Dalarna and Gothenburg Universities. Over the years, I worked with many international researchers from around the world. They always encouraged and supported me to reflect and write down my thoughts.

So, what is the point of telling you all these connections?

My actual writing journey started just a few months ago. I had gone to Lisbon to attend a congress, and I posted stories about my travel experiences on Facebook. Afsan Chowdhury read them, found them interesting, and asked me to send him an extended version so he could help me publish it. I wrote up a travelogue, liked how it turned out, and received a lot of praise from him. It was eventually published in the weekly Dhaka Courier. Annu also gave me her usual push of encouragement, while my Swedish colleagues Anna, Kerstin, and Malin have become my regular readers, frequently sending me positive feedback via messages.

Now, I am focusing more on writing down everything I have experienced over all these years—in a way, on my autobiography, even though in bits and pieces—with a little help in my writing process, especially grammar, from AI, which helps smoothen out the delivery.

A growing connection with news outlets have given me the space to get these pieces published, as they believe my raw and fresh perspectives will be enjoyed by their readers. That is the secret behind my writing and the reason why I am sharing these stories today. Should I continue? Do these stories resonate with you?

* Noor Islam Pappu is a researcher and National Coordinator for Dalarna University and the University of Gothenburg. He specializes in community-ethnography and personal narrative storytelling based on his lived experiences.