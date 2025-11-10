Misinformation: The background noise of our time

Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a generation, unsure of what to believe? Not an external threat, but the present youths are growing up in an environment of misinformation. From when we started to understand that knowing more about the world requires reading the news, we were already in the area where misinformation is normalised. We did not even realise that news could be unverified before spreading, and it could take the place where attention through information could even occur. As we know from our understanding, ‘whatever is written must be true’.

By the time I understood that I cannot believe anything I see or read, It was already too late. After understanding the issues and terms such as misinformation, disinformation, etc., I had an immense distrust of any information. So, I could understand what’s happening to today’s youth as well. The fact-checking of information is not just a curiosity now; it has become a survival technique for us.