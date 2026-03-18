The start isn’t bad, but waste in the public sector must be curbed

The government has completed one month in office. One month is by no means sufficient to evaluate a government’s performance. It usually takes more than a month just to fully understand its activities.

Still, we have seen that within this first month, the current government has initiated several measures in line with its electoral commitments. These include the family card programme, canal excavation initiatives, and efforts to waive interest for farmers.

The government faces multiple challenges. Even so, based on the initiatives taken within this one month, it can be said that the start is not bad. Among these programmes, the canal excavation initiative is particularly promising. If implemented properly, I believe it could yield significant benefits for the agricultural sector in the future.