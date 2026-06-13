Documenting the dynamic slang of Dhaka in a dictionary

For me, therefore, this dictionary became more than just a reference book. It opened a window into how my mother tongue has continued to evolve during my long absence. It reminded me that language never stands still; it moves forward with each generation, absorbing new influences, new humour, and new modes of expression.

In that sense, the dictionary performs another valuable function: it reconnects those of us living abroad with the linguistic pulse of contemporary Bangladesh. By providing a clear guide to these expressions and their meanings, it equips readers like me with a practical tool. I have little doubt that during my next visit to Bangladesh, this knowledge will help me communicate more comfortably and confidently with the younger generation.

The editors also deserve credit for the care with which the material has been assembled. The inclusion of phonetic transcription and careful categorisation adds scholarly value to the work and makes it useful not only for casual readers but also for those interested in linguistics and dialect studies.