We are concerned over the programmes of two major political parties in the capital. We by no means want conflict between these two parties. They might have differences in political stances and opinions, but it is in no way expected that the situation would turn violent. Both political parties must give importance to the safety and mind-set of the citizens.

The most important matter is that police should not take sides between parties. We have seen in the past that the police and ruling party together took a violent stance, and this time, if it happens, it will be dangerous.