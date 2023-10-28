We are concerned over the programmes of two major political parties in the capital. We by no means want conflict between these two parties. They might have differences in political stances and opinions, but it is in no way expected that the situation would turn violent. Both political parties must give importance to the safety and mind-set of the citizens.
The most important matter is that police should not take sides between parties. We have seen in the past that the police and ruling party together took a violent stance, and this time, if it happens, it will be dangerous.
Awami League and BNP leaders have been seen making political statements against each other over the past couple of weeks. The ruling party has been talking about violence unnecessarily while the BNP said nothing about violence or attack on the ruling party as they are advocating for peaceful programmes. So, why are leaders of Awami League talking about counter attacks, if there is any attack, in advance. We do not expect such behaviour from the ruling party, and if such a situation arises, the ruling party is largely responsible to tame the situation. We expect neither the ruling party nor police would engage in clashes or play roles to create chaos.
Everyone wants a peaceful and fair election. The question is who will conduct this election and how? The opposition party cannot depend on the incumbent election commission and they have taken this stance by taking lessons from experience and reality. As a result, the election commission will have to be more responsible on this matter. No-confidence in elections is the major reason for arising on-going politically violent situation. Foreigners have also taken a stance on the political situation and election in Bangladesh and they keep an eye on political programmes in Dhaka on Saturday.
It is interesting that both the ruling party and the opposition are echoing what the foreigners are saying. As a result, both political parties must think about the safety of citizens in the country, as well as play their parts politically keeping international situations and reaction in mind.
*Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary.