Indiscriminate lawsuits, arrests unacceptable

Whatever be the matter, indiscriminate case-filing and arrests are not warranted in any way. If there is ambiguity in the law, it needs to be reviewed. But practically speaking, a police station has thousands of cases; if every single case was to be thoroughly investigated, it would take years.

What will happen to the people involved in the meantime? If hundreds of people are charged in this way and it’s said that an investigation will follow, what kind of situation will that create? I do not know the details about the arrest of actress Nusraat Faria, but my above comments apply to her case as well.

I personally teach law. I cannot say definitively what the solution to indiscriminate case-filing and arrest is, but the government can certainly consult those who specialise in criminal law. What would happen if one of the members of the interim government is accused in a case? Would we still say they should be arrested?