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In photos: The captivating plum-headed parakeet

There are seven species of parakeets in Bangladesh. Among them, the red-headed or plum-headed parakeet is locally known as the Heeramon Tia. Depending on the area, it is also known as the Tal-kesh Tia and Pushpo-kesh Tia. They descend in flocks on fields of grass and grain crops in search of food. However, they are very shy. As soon as they sense human presence, they all fly away together. This photo story captures various activities of plum-headed parakeets spotted in the Mahadipur area of Badalgachhi upazila in Naogaon.

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A female plum-headed parakeet perched on the tip of a tall bamboo seems to have blended in with the leaves.
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Although the female is captivating in appearance, the male is more striking, with its pink-coloured head.
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As soon as they feel safe, the birds come down to feed on the grains.
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One by one, the birds come down.
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A male bird flies in and perches beside a female.
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They perch on grass stems in different poses.
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One bird hangs from above while feeding on the grains.
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Suddenly, one bird cuts off the tip of a crop plant, takes it in its beak and flies away.
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The bird flies to a branch in the distance and perches there.
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Now, the bird feeds safely perched high on a branch.
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The parakeet feeds with its wings spread wide.
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It looks as though a colourful flower has bloomed on the tip of the grass.
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Male and female birds perch on different branches.
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The bird appears to be turning its neck to look at itself.
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It was feeding but flies away abruptly.
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Flying away with food in its beak.
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When frightened, the birds fly high into the air from the fields.
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Some fly back without taking any food.
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Some fly away carrying a large piece of food in their beaks.
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The birds can be seen darting about in the morning and at dusk.
Hasan Mahmud
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