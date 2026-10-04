In photos: The captivating plum-headed parakeet

There are seven species of parakeets in Bangladesh. Among them, the red-headed or plum-headed parakeet is locally known as the Heeramon Tia. Depending on the area, it is also known as the Tal-kesh Tia and Pushpo-kesh Tia. They descend in flocks on fields of grass and grain crops in search of food. However, they are very shy. As soon as they sense human presence, they all fly away together. This photo story captures various activities of plum-headed parakeets spotted in the Mahadipur area of Badalgachhi upazila in Naogaon.