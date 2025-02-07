TOP SHOTS (7 February 2025)

The Padma River is being dredged to preserve the navigability on the Paturia-Daulatdia route. Dredged sludge burst out of a pipe under the light of the setting sun. Photo snapped near Paturia are in Manikganj on 6 February 2025.Abdul Momin
A butterfly perches gently on the petals of a bougainvillea flower. Photo snapped from Naniarchar area in Rangamati on 6 February 2025.Supriyo Chakma
Water has been drained from the pond to catch fish. A flock of stork land in the mud looking for prey. Photo snapped from Damodar area in Fultala of Khulna on 6 February 2025.Saddam Hossain
Red silk cotton flowers have started blooming as the winter draws near end. Birds flock among the flowers looking for food. Photo snapped from Mendibag area in Sylhet on 6 February 2025.Anis Mahmud
A tiny kingfisher sits still on a bamboo pole waiting for a fish. Photo snapped from Rajabari area in Sreepur of Gazipur on 6 February 2025.Sadik Mridha
Mustard grows on a patch of land inside the city. A sparrow feasts on the unripe fruits hanging on those plants. Photo snapped from Sobhanighat area in Sylhet on 5 February 2025.Anis Mahmud
A cat lies low among a pile of rubble to catch its prey. Photo snapped from Shalua area in Dumuria of Khulna on 5 February 2025.Saddam Hossain