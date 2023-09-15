TOP SHOTS (15 September 2023)

Vegetables are being grown on floating beds. This sort of farming is known as ‘step farming’. Photo taken from Pashchim Umarerpar area in Bisherkandi, Banaripara of Barishal on 15 September.Saiyan
2 / 7
There’s no way to comprehend that it’s a road. It has been submerged underwater for almost a week. This has been caused by the rise of water in Kaptai Lake. Photo taken from Rangapani Lumbini Road in Rangamati on 15 September.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 7
Youth observe a road blockade programme with the demand of appropriate compensation for climate change. Photo taken from Sadar Road in Barishal on 15 September.Prothom Alo
4 / 7
A man took four children out on a motorbike. None of them have helmets on. Photo taken from central Shaheed Minar area in Sylhet on 15 September.Anis Mahmud
5 / 7
A farmer weeds his eggplant plot. Photo taken from Jalshuka area in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura on 15 September.Soyel Rana
6 / 7
Bitter gourd is being loaded on a truck to be transported to Dhaka. Photo taken from CNB Bazar area in Bagerhat on 15 September.Saddam Hossain
7 / 7
Excitement of the students participating in Pushti-Prothom Alo Debate Competition 2023. Photo taken from Dhaka Imperial College in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar on 15 September.Dipu Malakar