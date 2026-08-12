Hilsa returns in abundance, Chattogram landing station bustles again

Although fishermen had failed to catch hilsa in the expected quantities over the past 15 days, they are now returning with large catches. As a result, activity has picked up again at the Rashmoni Hilsa Fish Landing Station in Chattogram. Fishermen began returning to the landing station on Wednesday morning. Depending on size and quality, hilsa is selling for Tk 15,000 to Tk 70,000 per maund. Here is a photo story of the busy scene at the landing station, from unloading and auctioning the fish to weighing and selling them.