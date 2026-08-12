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Hilsa returns in abundance, Chattogram landing station bustles again

Although fishermen had failed to catch hilsa in the expected quantities over the past 15 days, they are now returning with large catches. As a result, activity has picked up again at the Rashmoni Hilsa Fish Landing Station in Chattogram. Fishermen began returning to the landing station on Wednesday morning. Depending on size and quality, hilsa is selling for Tk 15,000 to Tk 70,000 per maund. Here is a photo story of the busy scene at the landing station, from unloading and auctioning the fish to weighing and selling them.

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Two fishermen bring in their catch from the sea.
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Fish are being brought up from the landing station.
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A seller shows off fish in both hands.
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The fish are brought in and spread on the ground before the auction begins.
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After the auction, hilsa are being loaded into baskets with shovels.
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Fish are being carried away in baskets.
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Wholesalers keep records of their transactions in notebooks.
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Fish are also sold along the seafront.
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