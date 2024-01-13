Photo

TOP SHOTS (13 January 2024)

1 / 4
baker cooks croissants in an 18th-century wood-fired oven built in 1765 during the reign of French King Louis XV, at the 'Au Petrin Moissagais' bakery in Bordeaux, south-west France, on January 13, 2024
AFP
2 / 4
People walk past flags of Pakistan's political parties displayed for sale at a market in Lahore on January 13, 2024 ahead of the country's general elections.
AFP
3 / 4
Children play beside boats docked on the banks of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on January 13, 2024
AFP
4 / 4
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt competes in the Downhill of the FIS Alpine Skiing Men's World Cup event in Wengen on January 13, 2024
AFP
