TOP SHOTS (26 July 2025)

Eighty students planted 550 trees of 90 different species along a 1.5-kilometer road in Swapnanagar of Patiya. Young students are seen planting the trees. The picture was taken from Patiya of Chattogram on 25 July.Abdur Razzak
Hill women selling vegetables. The picture was taken from the Shashi Dewan Para of Rangamati on 26 July.Supriyo Chakma
The monsoon is coming to an end. Nature is signaling the arrival of autumn. White clouds rushing across the sky create a picturesque scene. The picture was taken from Asambasti of Rangamati on 26 July.Supriyo Chakma
A hobbyist angler holds a 5.5 kg catla fish caught with a fishing rod in Sarail. He won a cash prize of Tk 275,000 in the competition. The picture was taken from Sarail of Brahmanbaria on 25 July.Badar Uddin
The sugarcane harvesting has begun. A farmer brings sugarcane to town for sale, each selling for Tk 10 to Tk 15 depending on size. The picture was taken from New Engineer Para of Rangpur on 26 July.Moinul Islam
Seasonal fruit pomelo (Jambura) has arrived in the market. Each is being sold for Tk 25. The picture was taken from in front of the Public Library Field of Rangpur on 26 July.Moinul Islam
Intermittent rain is falling in Khulna due to a seasonal low. People are seen heading to work with umbrellas. The picture was taken from Royal Mor of Khulna on 26 July.Saddam Hossain
A yellow dragonfly, mid-flight, lands on a flower plant. The picture was taken from Chandraghona Barghonia of Rangamati on 26 July.Supriyo Chakma
A magpie robin perches on an electric wire, getting soaked in the rain. The picture was taken from Ghat No. 4 area of Khulna on 26 July.Saddam Hossain
Aman rice planting is in full swing. Agricultural workers are busy transplanting seedlings in the fields. The picture was taken from Manzai of Rangpur on 26 July.Moinul Islam