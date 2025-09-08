Photo

GPA-5 celebration across three districts

As part of a nationwide initiative under the slogan “Dream, Build Your Life”, SSC and equivalent examination achievers who obtained GPA-5 were honoured at the GPA-5 Festival. Organised by Prothom Alo and sponsored by the educational digital platform Shikho, the celebrations took place on Monday, in Moulvibazar, Jhalokathi and Kushtia, as part of events across 64 districts. This colourful ceremony highlighted the achievements of outstanding students.

In Moulvibazar, the Shikho–Prothom Alo GPA-5 event starts with the national anthem. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
Students perform a dance to the theme song. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
Selfie time! Students pose for photographs holding up their crests. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
Students participate in an online quiz. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
Parents also attend the event District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
A student reciting a poem at the event. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud.
Two students perform a dance during the ceremony. District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium, Moulvibazar, 8 September.
Photo: Anis Mahmud
In Jhalokathi, students collect crests and snacks from the distribution booths. Jhalokathi Government College, 8 September.
Photo: Saiyan
During the GPA-5 Achievers’ Celebration 2025, attendees pay respect to the national flag and anthem. Jhalokathi Government College, 8 September.
Photo: Saiyan
Students answer quiz questions via mobile phones. Jhalokathi Government College, 8 September.
Photo: Saiyan
In Kushtia, a parent is taking a group photograph of the achievers. District Shilpakala Academy, Kushtia, 8 September.
Photo: Hasan Mahmud
Attending students and guests at the venue. District Shilpakala Academy, Kushtia, 8 September.
Photo: Hasan Mahmud
