GPA-5 celebration across three districts

As part of a nationwide initiative under the slogan “Dream, Build Your Life”, SSC and equivalent examination achievers who obtained GPA-5 were honoured at the GPA-5 Festival. Organised by Prothom Alo and sponsored by the educational digital platform Shikho, the celebrations took place on Monday, in Moulvibazar, Jhalokathi and Kushtia, as part of events across 64 districts. This colourful ceremony highlighted the achievements of outstanding students.