TOP SHOTS (30 December 2024)

Beans have been planted on a patch of land on the side of the road. The plants have bloomed beautifully with purple and lavender coloured flowers. Photo snapped in Satani area in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla on 29 December 2024Abdur Rahman Dhali
2 / 5
A fisherman paddles a boat carrying traditional fishing traps made of bamboo strips and canes on his way to go fishing in Kaptai Lake in the evening. Photo snapped from Dighali Bak area in Rangamati on 28 December 2024Supriyo Chakma
3 / 5
A fisherman goes fishing with his nets on a dinghy through the muddy waters of Bhairab River. Photo snapped from Pithabhog area in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on 29 December 2024Saddam Hossain
4 / 5
Pink lilies sprout out of the water in a lake. Photo snapped in Champaknagar area of Cumilla on 29 December 2024M Sadek
5 / 5
A heron bats its wings in an attempt to catch prey among the water hyacinths floating in the Jayantibari Bheprar Beel in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura on 28 December 2024Soyel Rana