TOP SHOTS (6 July 2026)

Under a blue monsoon sky, fishermen travel by boat to their destination. Dhangara, Raiganj on July 6.Sajedul Alam
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A vendor arranges handcrafted clay home décor items for sale on a roadside footpath. Kacharibazar, Rangpur on July 6.Moinul Islam
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The wholesale mango market comes alive at daybreak, with Haribhanga and other varieties being traded in large quantities. City Bazar, Rangpur on July 6.Moinul Islam
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A honeybee collects nectar from a pumpkin flower. Chandra, Manikganj, July 6.Abdul Momin
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Students take part in the morning physical training (PT) parade at a village government primary school. Kabashatti Government Primary School, Shahjahanpur, Bogura on July 6.Soyel Rana
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A flock of geese roams along a rural paved road. Rupihar, Bogura on July 6.Soyel Rana
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Children sail across the waters in small boats like this. Kauadighi Haor, Moulvibazar on July 6.Prothom Alo
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Soil-filled geobags and empty rice sacks have been placed around a banyan tree in an effort to protect it. Dighli Bank, Rangamati on July 6.Supriya Chakma
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Raindrops cling to the petals of a blooming lily bud. Katachhari, Rangamati on July 6.Supriya Chakma
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Water lilies, now in season during the monsoon, are being transported by van from the wetlands to the market for sale. Harokandi, Faridpur on July 6.Alimuzzaman
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Farmer Yusuf Sheikh carries Sabri banana saplings, purchased for Tk100 each from Magura, to plant around his newly built home. Harokandi, Faridpur on July 6.Alimuzzaman
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Two vendors carry chicks in cardboard boxes for sale. The boxes have been perforated for ventilation and lined with husk and straw to maintain a suitable temperature. Machhimpur, Sylhet on July 6.Anis Mahmud
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Rainwater has accumulated on the damaged road at Kalighat, Sylhet's wholesale market area, causing hardship for commuters and vehicles. Kalighat, Sylhet on July 6.Anis Mahmud