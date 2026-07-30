In frames

Fishermen rush to sea to catch hilsa during full moon tide

Fishermen are busy preparing to catch hilsa in the sea around the full moon tide. Despite the presence of black clouds in the sky, they are taking risks and venturing into the rough sea for their livelihood. At the Sandwip Ghat in North Kattali, Chattogram city, fishing boats are being loaded with nets, ice, fuel, and necessary equipment. One by one, the boats are setting off towards the sea. The activity of the fishermen in anticipation of catching hilsa during the full moon tide has created a unique scene at the ghat.