Photo

In frames

Fishermen rush to sea to catch hilsa during full moon tide

Fishermen are busy preparing to catch hilsa in the sea around the full moon tide. Despite the presence of black clouds in the sky, they are taking risks and venturing into the rough sea for their livelihood. At the Sandwip Ghat in North Kattali, Chattogram city, fishing boats are being loaded with nets, ice, fuel, and necessary equipment. One by one, the boats are setting off towards the sea. The activity of the fishermen in anticipation of catching hilsa during the full moon tide has created a unique scene at the ghat.

1 / 6
A fisherman is heading towards the boat with essential equipment including baskets and water bottles.
2 / 6
Black clouds have appeared across the sky amidst preparations to venture into the sea.
3 / 6
A fisherman is heading towards the boat with a polystyrene box used for storing fishing nets.
4 / 6
Anchors are being loaded onto the boat as part of preparations to go to the sea.
5 / 6
Driven by the need for livelihood, fishermen are heading into the turbulent sea despite the black clouds.
6 / 6
Fishing nets are being loaded onto boats to catch hilsa at sea
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo