TOP SHOTS (4 October 2024)

After gathering water lilies from a lake, a man takes them by cycle van to the market to sell. Photo taken from Goalchamat area in Faridpur on 4 October.Alimuzzaman
Early in the morning, woman collects reeds and leaves from the lake to feed her cattle. Photo taken from Ghoradaha area in Faridpur on 4 October.Alimuzzaman
Enclosing an area with nets, fishermen try catching fish in Teesta River. Photo taken from Gangachara area in Rangpur on 4 October.Moinul Islam
A child jogs along the divider of a crop field on his way to go fishing with his father. And, the father follows the child carrying his fishing net over his shoulder. Photo taken from Chilarjhar area in Rangpur on 4 October.Moinul Islam
Setting up their fishing rods on the banks of a pond, amateur fishermen try their luck at fishing. Photo taken from Badarpur area in Faridpur on 4 October.Alimuzzaman
Once the jute stocks are retted in water, the fibres get separated. Sitting on the ground, a woman scales jute fibres from the stalks. Photo taken from Bashbari village in Babuganj of Barishal on 4 October.Saiyan