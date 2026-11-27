Photo story

Artistic craftsmanship on the sea sand

Alongside the beauty of ocean waves, sandy beaches, and jhau (casuarina) groves, artistic diversity has now been added to the mix. Spread across roughly 35 acres of the casuarina forest along Cox’s Bazar beach, the three-month-long "Cox’s Bazar Tourism Beach Carnival" has kicked off.

Organised by the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, the round-the-clock festival began on 22 November and will continue until 31 January. Sand sculptures of tigers, elephants, the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament Building), the Shaheed Minar, and various other artworks have been crafted for the festival.

Artists from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada are also participating in creating these sculptures. A replica of a whale has been fashioned out of reusable plastic items, while the vulnerable lives of working people impacted by climate change are also portrayed in the artists' creations. Tourists are flocking to see these artworks.