TOP SHOTS (11 December 2024)

An eagle preys on a fish in the water of a lake. Photo taken from Jalkarkandi area in Sylhet on 10 December 2024.
Anis Mahmud
Spreading its wings wide a grey pansy butterfly perches on a bunch of wild flowers. Photo taken from Shibbari area in Sylhet on 10 December 2024.
Anis Mahmud
Sunrays escape through the leaves on roadside trees to fall on the road on a dewy morning. Photo taken from Madhpur area on Dhaka-Pabna Highways in Pabna on 10 December 2024.
Hasan Mahmud
A pink lily blooms graciously in the water of Gahara-Shimultala lake strewn with a host of pink lilies on a winter morning. Photo taken in Gahara-Shimultala village of Sadar union in Goainghat upazila of Sylhet on 10 December 2024.
Anis Mahmud
A tiny squirrel moves here and there in search of food. Photo taken from Government Azizul Haque College in Bogura on 10 December 2024.
Soyel Rana
