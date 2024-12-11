TOP SHOTS (11 December 2024)

An eagle preys on a fish in the water of a lake. Photo taken from Jalkarkandi area in Sylhet on 10 December 2024.Anis Mahmud
Spreading its wings wide a grey pansy butterfly perches on a bunch of wild flowers. Photo taken from Shibbari area in Sylhet on 10 December 2024.Anis Mahmud
Sunrays escape through the leaves on roadside trees to fall on the road on a dewy morning. Photo taken from Madhpur area on Dhaka-Pabna Highways in Pabna on 10 December 2024.Hasan Mahmud
A pink lily blooms graciously in the water of Gahara-Shimultala lake strewn with a host of pink lilies on a winter morning. Photo taken in Gahara-Shimultala village of Sadar union in Goainghat upazila of Sylhet on 10 December 2024.Anis Mahmud
A tiny squirrel moves here and there in search of food. Photo taken from Government Azizul Haque College in Bogura on 10 December 2024.Soyel Rana