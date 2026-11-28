Hatirjheel comes alive with boat races

Boat racing is a unique aspect of Bengali folk culture and tradition. To present this heritage of riverine Bengal to the new generation, a traditional boat race competition was organised at Hatirjheel in the capital city on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Ten boats from various regions of the country participated in this competition. Representing the 10 regions of DNCC, teams named after 10 rivers of the country took part in the competition. People of all ages gathered at Hatirjheel to enjoy this event.