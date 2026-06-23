TOP SHOTS (23 June 2026)

The sun peeks through the clouds on top of the hill. Photo taken from Furomon, Rangamati, on 23 June 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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A single white lotus flowers in bloom against a lush green background. Photo taken at MC College, Sylhet on 23 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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A truck lost control and hit the road divider in an accident. Photo taken at Naodapara on the Bogura-Rangpur highway, Bogura on 23 June 2026.Soyel Rana
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A group of workers stir the paddy grains left to dry in the sun at an open yard. Photo taken from Koshaituli, Rangpur on 23 June 2026.Moinul Islam
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An exhausted rickshaw puller has curled up and fallen asleep right in his rickshaw amid the scorching heat. Photo taken from Zainul Abedin Park, Mymensingh on 23 June 2026.Mostafizur Rahman
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A microbus badly wrecked in a road accident stands in the middle of the road. Photo taken at Mirzapur Bypass on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, Tangail, on 23 June 2026.Prothom Alo
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A vendor carries bamboo baskets to market for sale. Photo taken at Companiganj, Sylhet on 23 June 2026.Anis Mahmud
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A group of agricultural labourers travel to the city in search of work. Photo taken at Mahiganj, Rangpur on 23 June 2026.Moinul Islam
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Part of the road connecting a bridge has collapsed, creating an accident risk. Photo taken at Mohanpur Launch Ghat Road, Cumilla on 23 June 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A man walks along a rural path on his way to the market to sell the tubs of yoghurt he’s carrying on his shoulder. Photo taken at Maghadia in Mirsarai, Chattogram on 23 June 2026.Iqbal Hossain
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White frangipani flowers in full bloom. Photo taken at Shaktala, Cumilla on 23 June 2026.Abdur Rahman
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A procession of Indigenous students and citizens protests attempted land grabbing and arson at Naziram Tripura Para in Lama. Photo taken In front of the Press Club, Bandarban on 23 June 2026.Mong Hai Shing Marma