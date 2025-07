3 / 10

A passenger bus traveling from Khulna to Chattogram crashed into the back of a covered van after the driver, drowsy from sleep, lost control. The front of the bus was badly damaged. Two passengers were seriously injured in the accident. The picture was taken from Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, Chattogram-bound lane, Mirsarai, Chattogram, 29 July. Iqbal Hossain