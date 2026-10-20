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Late autumn in Bangladesh: 14 photos of misty mornings, dewdrops, rural life

On late autumn mornings, dewdrops clinging to blades of grass and rice stalks sparkle in the soft sunlight. In some places, the sun peeks through the mist; elsewhere, farmers are busy working in dew-covered fields. Fishermen cast their nets in rivers, while people hurry along rural roads. This gentle beauty of nature, together with the busy rhythms of rural life, heralds the arrival of late autumn. Here’s a photo story capturing the beauty of late autumn across Bangladesh.

Prothom Alo Desk
1 / 14
A farmer works in a dew-covered field on a late autumn morning. Photo taken in Islampur, Sylhet on 19 October 2026.
Anis Mahmud
2 / 14
Dewdrops on paddy sheaves glisten in the morning light. Photo taken in Islampur, Sylhet on 19 October 2026.
Anis Mahmud
3 / 14
Dewdrops cling to spider’s webs spun on the grass. Photo taken in Islampur, Sylhet on 19 October 2026.
Anis Mahmud
4 / 14
Dewdrops cover the flowers and pods on growing bean creepers. Photo taken in Shekherkola, Bogura on 19 October 2026.
Soyel Rana
5 / 14
The golden light of the early morning sun spreads across the landscape. Photo taken in Gogaipur, Bogura on 19 October 2026.
Soyel Rana
6 / 14
A man pedals a bicycle along a rural road on a misty morning. Photo taken in Nuruil Beel, Bogura on 19 October 2026.
Soyel Rana
7 / 14
People head to work on a late autumn morning amid light mist and gentle sunshine. Photo taken in Manthana, Rangpur on 19 October 2026.
Moinul Islam
8 / 14
A creeper is adorned with tender bean pods and flowers. Photo taken in Bhuter Tila, Rangamati on 19 October 2026.
Supriyo Chakma
9 / 14
A farmer threshes binni rice on a misty morning. Photo taken in Betchharapara, Bandarban on 19 October 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
10 / 14
Mountains are shrouded in mist. Photo taken on Bandarban–Ruma–Thanchi road, Bandarban on 19 October 2026.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
11 / 14
Fishermen catch fish in the Padma River on a late autumn morning. Photo taken in Panchabati, Rajshahi on 19 October 2026.
Shahidul Islam
12 / 14
The sun rises through the mist. Photo taken from Padma Ghat, Pabna on 19 October 2026.
Hasan Mahmud
13 / 14
A mother sits holding her newborn in the soft sunlight of a late autumn morning. Photo taken in Dakshin Goalchamot, Faridpur on 19 October 2026.
Alimuzzaman
14 / 14
The orange glow of the setting sun mirrored in the river water. Photo taken in Raiganj, Sirajganj on 19 October 2026.
Shajedul Alam
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