Late autumn in Bangladesh: 14 photos of misty mornings, dewdrops, rural life

On late autumn mornings, dewdrops clinging to blades of grass and rice stalks sparkle in the soft sunlight. In some places, the sun peeks through the mist; elsewhere, farmers are busy working in dew-covered fields. Fishermen cast their nets in rivers, while people hurry along rural roads. This gentle beauty of nature, together with the busy rhythms of rural life, heralds the arrival of late autumn. Here’s a photo story capturing the beauty of late autumn across Bangladesh.