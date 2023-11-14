TOP SHOTS (14 November 2023)

This photograph, taken in Cognocoli-Monticchi on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on 14 November, 2023 shows lenticular clouds above Corsican mountains.AFP
This photo taken on 17 October, 2023 shows a man collecting aquatic vegetation for use on his floating farm on Inle Lake in southern Shan State.AFP
This picture taken from Ostana on 13 November, 2023, shows a fog over the Po valley, Alps Region, Northwestern Italy.AFP
A boy stands in the rain at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 14 November, 2023, where internally displaced Palestinians have taken refuge amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.AFP
A Ukrainian soldier walks through water during a training exercises with French soldiers at a French military camp in France in November 2023.AFP
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, on 12 November, 2023.AFP
Aerial view showing a forest fire raging at the Encontro das Aguas Park by the Sao Lourenco River in the Pantanal wetland, near Pocone, Mato Grosso State, Brazil, on 12 November, 2023.AFP
A man walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on 13 November, 2023.AFP
This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza shows flares being fired over the Gaza Strip on 13 November, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.AFP
Aerial view of crop plantations at a farm in Saladillo, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on 9 November, 2023.AFP