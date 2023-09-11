TOP SHOTS (11 September 2023)

Animal lover Habibur Rahman of Old Dhaka feeds birds and squirrels biscuits at Ramna Park. He has been doing this for the last three years. He walks in Ramna Park regularly and gives nuts and biscuits to the wild animals. Birds and squirrels come to him fearlessly. The picture was taken in Dhaka on 11 September.Dipu Malakar
Jute stalks are put to dry on either sides of the Goalanda-Faridpur-Tarail road. Two women return home carrying dry stalks on their back. Photo taken from Goalanda area in Rajbari on 11 SeptemberM Rashedul Haque
Autumn is the season for kashful or kans grass to grow. A group of Cumilla University students enjoy the beauty of the wild grass. Photo taken in Cumilla on 11 September.M Sadek
A woman collects fire-treated dishes used for setting curd in them from the kiln. Each dish is sold for Tk 6 to 7. Photo taken from Aria Palpara in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura on 11 September.Soyel Rana
A Jhum farmer carries harvested crops to sell them at the local bazar. To escape the burning sun, she holds an umbrella over her head. Photo taken from Rajvilla Rabarbagan area in Bandarban Sadar Upazila on 9 September.Supriyo Chaknma.
People gather on the banks of Brahmaputra river to enjoy an boat race. Photo taken at old Ferryghat area on Brahmaputra river in Jamalpur on 9 September.Prothom Alo
Against the setting autumn sun, a fisherman catches fish setting up a net in the water of a Haor. Photo taken from Zilkar Haor in Sylhet Sadar on 9 September.Anis Mahmud