TOP SHOTS (18 August 2025)

With ample water this year, jute production and yield have been quite good, and farmers are happy with the prices. The picture was taken from Sadullapur Canal in Pabna on 17 August.Hasan Mahmud
A man hurries across Chalan Beel by boat to collect grass for his livestock. The picture was taken from Jolar Batha of Singra in Bogura on 18 August.Soyel Rana
A man loads fish traps onto a van, heading out for fishing in Chalan Beel. The picture was taken from Chalan Beel Gate of Singra in Natore on 18 August.Soyel Rana
Corn being sun-dried on a bridge under the monsoon sun. The picture was taken from Nuton Bosti of Manikganj on 18 August.Abdul Momin
A herd of wild elephants damaged the gate and furniture of Jibtoli Government Primary School. The picture was taken from Jibtoli of Rangamati on 18 August.Supriyo Chakma
A vendor sets up a roadside stall, selling crops from jhum cultivation and forest produce such as taro flowers, greens, and pomelos. The picture was taken from Kamila Chhari fo Rangamati on 18 August.Supriyo Chakma
To shade himself from the sun, a herder holds something over his head while feeding grass to his cattle. The picture was taken from Sharafpur of Dumuria in Khulna on 18 August.Saddam Hossain
Bundles of washed jute are being transported from the field on a horse cart. In rural areas, horse carts are still used for carrying goods. The picture was taken from Sujanagar of Pabna on 17 August.Hasan Mahmud