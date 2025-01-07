TOP SHOTS (7 January 2025)

A butterfly perches on a flower for a sip of nectar. Photo snapped from Harikhali area in Terokhada of Khulna on 6 January 2025.Saddam Hossain
On a chilly winter morning, a fisherman flings his nets into the water of the haor hoping for a good catch. Photo snapped from Bauarkandi Haor in Sylhet on 6 January 2025.Anis Mahmud
The demand of flowers soars high during winter for flowers are needed in different types of events. A florist arranges flowers in his shop to attract customers. Photo snapped from New Engineerpara area in Rangpur on 6 January 2025.Moinul Islam
Clusters of white fluffy clouds float against a bright blue sky just like autumn but on a sunny winter day. Photo snapped from Malnichhara Tea Estate in Sylhet on 5 January 2025.Anis Mahmud
Carrying a fishing trap over his shoulder a man walks along the sandy banks of river on his way to go for fishing. Photo snapped in Tentulia of Panchagarh on 5 January 2025.Sumon Yusuf
Since there’s less water in Buriganga river during winter, it reveals the true face of pollution there. A vessel glides through the mucky water of Buriganga. Photo snapped from Pstagola area in Dhaka on 5 January 2025.Tanvir Ahammed
A flock of storks tower above the topmost branch of a tree. Photo snapped from Seujgari Carmichael Road in Bogura on 6 January 2025.Soyel Rana
People silhouetted against the sky as they tie earthen pots to date palm trees to collect date juice. Photo snapped from Chikrail area in Moulvibazar on 5 January 2025.Prothom Alo