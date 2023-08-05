TOP SHOTS (5 August)

Lal Sabuj Society conducts a campaign on the Aswini Kumar Hall premises in Barishal, to make the people aware about the prevailing dengue situation and seek necessary actions from the authorities.Saiyan
The road was submerged due to heavy downpour in the previous three days. Still, the children braved waist-deep water to attend school at Bodhipur village in Rangamati sadar.Supriya Chakma
The man is feeding fish in a fish enclosure at Bhasan Char of Ambikapur in Faridpur.Alimuzzaman
Women are extracting fibers from jute sticks at Sajni Rayer Dongi of Ambikapur, Faridpur.Alimuzzaman
Traffic came to a halt on the Chattogram-Kaptai highway when a tree fell, but quick action from the fire service personnel restored the vehicular movement. The photo was taken from the Thermal power station area of Pahartali in Raujan.Prothom Alo
The two members of the Bede community recover valuable metal objects lost in the pond. They usually charge Tk 500 to Tk 3,000 to recover an object. The photo was taken from Aranyapur in Cumilla Sadar upazila.M Sadek
The vendor travels on foot from village to village to sell various cosmetics items. He makes a daily income of Tk 400 to Tk 600. The photo was captured at Uchitpura of Araihajar in Narayanganj.Dinar Mahmud
Poor water drainage systems have resulted in the accumulation of rainwater from yesterday's downpour on Jurain medical road in the capital.Dipu Malakar