TOP SHOTS (28 September 2024)

Due to the rising water level in Kaptai Lake, the hanging bridge in the Deer Park area of Rangamati has submerged. After being underwater for over a month, the wooden planks of the bridge are rotting. Rangamati, 28 September.Supriyo Chakma
On the occasion of World Rabies Day, free rabies vaccinations and basic medical care are being provided for dogs, cats, and other animals. District livestock department and district veterinary hospital, Narayanganj, 28 September.Dinar Mahmud
Fishing with a rod from a banana-tree raft the beel (marsh). 18 Mile, Dumuria upazila, Khulna, 28 September.Saddam Hossain
As the Teesta River’s water level rises, agricultural land is being inundated. Farmers are cutting submerged paddy to feed their livestock. Bhullirhat, Kaliganj upazila, Lalmonirhat, 28 September.Moinul Islam
Drivers have been waiting for long at the filling station for gas. Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, West Kuttapara, Sarail, Brahmanbaria, 28 September.Badur Uddin
A seller is taking hay for cattle feed from the village to the city. West Goalchamat, Faridpur, 28 September.Alimuzzaman
A fishing boat from Baishel is heading to the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans to catch fish with rods, getting permission from the forest department. Jhapjhopiya river, Sundarbans, 28 September.Imtiaz Uddin
Several fishermen are catching fish with a net in Kaptai Lake. This is the peak season for catching kachki fish. Rangamati, 28 September.Supriyo Chakma