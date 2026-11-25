The pink and yellow-tinted lantana (putus) flowers blooming by the roadside are catching the attention of passersby. Chandina, Cumilla, 25 November.Abdur Rahman
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The huge banyan tree stands with branches spread like a bird's wings. Many passersby take shelter under its shade to escape the sun and rain. Basudevpur Battala, Malanchi, Pabna, 25 November.Hasan Mahmud
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A father and son are rowing a dinghy boat to catch fish in the Kaptai Lake using fish traps. Swarnatila area, Rangamati, 25 November.Supriyo Chakma
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After completing the harvesting of the newly harvested rice, a group of housewives is drying it in the sun in the field next to the house. Laskarkandi, Faridpur, 25 November.Alimuzzaman
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Isharat Sheikh is collecting fish from the canal beside the house by lifting the set current nets while floating on a raft. Bhatpara, Faridpur, 25 November.Alimuzzaman
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After fishing, the fishermen have left their nets and boats at the dock. A flock of crows has gathered on the abandoned boat looking for fish leftovers. Tongchangya Para, Rangamati, 25 November.Supriyo Chakma
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A mega project worth over Tk 15.54 billion is underway to rejuvenate the Ichhamati river. However, the river's water is polluted daily by toxic waste from the municipal landfill. Fakirpur, Pabna, 25 November.Hasan Mahmud
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Farmers are busy preparing seedbeds for Boro rice in the lowlands. Kutubpur, Bogura, 25 November.Soyel Rana
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A peddler is roaming the village roads selling women's cosmetics and children's toys. Bakchi, Rangpur, 25 November.Moinul Islam
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Workers are storing newly arrived rice from Dinajpur in warehouses. Mahiganj, Rangpur, 25 November.Moinul Islam